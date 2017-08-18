World
August 18, 2017 10:01 am
Updated: August 18, 2017 10:26 am

Mass stabbing, shots fired in Turku, Finland: reports

By National Online Journalist, Investigative  Global News

Several people have been stabbed in Turku, Finland.

Global News
A A

Several people have been stabbed in Turku, Finland, according to reports.

Twitter users have also reported hearing shots fired in the area. Reuters reports that police say they have made an arrest, and that they have reinforced security at Helsinki airport and train stations.

A Twitter user shared a video supposedly taken near the scene.

People should stay away from the city centre, police said on their Twitter account. They are also asking the public for information.

Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city. Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with a stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.

Turku is approximately 150 km west of Helsinki.

More to come.

With files from Reuters and the Associated Press.
Report an error
Finland attack
Finland stabbing
Turku
Turku stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News