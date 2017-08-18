Mass stabbing, shots fired in Turku, Finland: reports

Several people have been stabbed in Turku, Finland, according to reports.

Twitter users have also reported hearing shots fired in the area. Reuters reports that police say they have made an arrest, and that they have reinforced security at Helsinki airport and train stations.

Several persons stabbed in central Turku. Police has shot at suspected perpetrator. One person is apprehendee — L-S poliisi (@L_S_poliisi) August 18, 2017

A Twitter user shared a video supposedly taken near the scene.

Multiple people stabbed in #Turku shouting Allahu Akbar pic.twitter.com/2AQgrMJRox — Waltteri Varjokivi (@varjokivi) August 18, 2017

People should stay away from the city centre, police said on their Twitter account. They are also asking the public for information.

Persons who have information regarding happenings in Turku, can call the numbers +358 503499187 or +358 50 3268089 — L-S poliisi (@L_S_poliisi) August 18, 2017

Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city. Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with a stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.

Turku is approximately 150 km west of Helsinki.

More to come.

With files from Reuters and the Associated Press.