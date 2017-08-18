Mass stabbing, shots fired in Turku, Finland: reports
Several people have been stabbed in Turku, Finland, according to reports.
Twitter users have also reported hearing shots fired in the area. Reuters reports that police say they have made an arrest, and that they have reinforced security at Helsinki airport and train stations.
A Twitter user shared a video supposedly taken near the scene.
People should stay away from the city centre, police said on their Twitter account. They are also asking the public for information.
Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city. Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with a stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.
Turku is approximately 150 km west of Helsinki.
More to come.
With files from Reuters and the Associated Press.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.