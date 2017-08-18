66 charged with impaired driving in Halifax during July

Statistics released by the Halifax Regional Police and Halifax District RCMP show that 66 drivers were charged with impaired related offences during July.

According to police, 63 were charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by alcohol while three were charged as a result of drug impairment.

READ MORE: Two Dartmouth suspects charged in Primrose St. robbery

Seventeen of the drivers — 13 men and four women —had their licenses suspended due to driving while impaired.

For those who supplied breath samples to the police, 18 had a blood alcohol content double the legal limit of .08.

Three had triple the legal limit and only one had four-times the legal limit.

WATCH: Halifax police roll out annual campaign to target noise, alcohol on campus

Police also reported that 33 of the drivers charged were a direct result of people alerting police about a suspected impaired driver.

Police say that they encourage all Nova Scotians to contact police if they suspect they’ve seen an impaired driver.