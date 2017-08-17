RCMP Musical Ride returns to PNE for Canada’s 150th birthday

The PNE officially opens on Saturday and this year’s fair is celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday with an iconic team of performers – the RCMP Musical Ride.

Riders like Cst. Melissa Trezcak spend hours a day, Monday through Friday, with their horses and are responsible for their grooming, feeding and then, of course, the riding.

Trezcak’s steed is Gracie, who is one of 36 RCMP Musical Ride horses, taking part in the national tour.

That’s why it’s hard to believe that prior to joining the Musical Ride, Trezcak had no experience with horses and in fact, 80 per cent of the riders don’t.

RCMP Cst. Rusty Olsen had slightly more experience than Trezcak when he decided to take on the challenge.

“It is one of those accomplishments in your life… I feel like I am truly a mounted police officer being able to ride,” Olsen said.

“There is a legacy behind it. It is something special.”

The tradition goes back to the late 1800’s and there are riders that have more than 30 years with the musical ride.

For RCMP officer Dwight Ross, who signed on to the musical ride in 1967, he said being part of Canada’s Centennial was a great opportunity to travel all over and represent the country.

“Fifty years later I look back on it and think that was incredible,” Ross said.

Patrick Egan, the officer in charge of the Musical Ride, has been with the ride more than 30 years and said every day he gets to go out and perform in front of the public is a gift.

“The Musical Ride reaches out to all Canadians in all walks of life,” Egan said.

Until Aug. 30, they will ride in several B.C. communities starting Friday at Swangard Stadium to celebrate Burnaby’s 125th Anniversary. Then they’ll be off to Alberta.

For more information or the Musical Ride schedule, head to their website.