Something’s gotta give when Ticats host Redblacks

The difference between 0-8 and 1-7 may not seem like much, but the Hamilton Tiger-Cats might feel differently if they see the latter record beside their name in the CFL standings after they host the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night.

The defending Grey Cup champion Redblacks will be trying to double their win total when they stumble into Tim Hortons Field.

Ottawa has managed just one win over their first eight games of 2017, despite being outscored by just 15 points. By comparison, Hamilton has been outscored by 143.

The Ticats will be trying to slam the brakes on a 10-game losing streak dating back to last season while also attempting to halt an eight-game losing slide at Tim Hortons Field.

However, the Cats will not have All-Star defensive tackle Ted Laurent on Friday night, or for the foreseeable future, after he suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend’s loss to Winnipeg.

On the offensive side, Tiger-Cats quarterback Zach Collaros will be aiming for his first win since 2016, after a stretch of consecutive losses that has now reached 11. The CFL record is 13, held by Edmonton’s Lynn Amedee.

Interestingly enough, the last time Hamilton was victorious was Oct. 21, 2016 when they edged Ottawa 39-36 in overtime in the nation’s capital. However, the Ticats are 1-2 vs. the Redblacks at Tim Hortons Field.

Kickoff on Friday night is at 7:30 p.m.