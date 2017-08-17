Man charged after allegedly filming up women’s skirts at TTC station

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of filming up women’s skirts at Toronto’s Yorkdale subway station on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a call for a suspicious incident around 3:15 p.m. after a woman, 27, became aware a man was acting strangely.

She was reportedly being followed very closely while walking up a set of stairs and later noticed the man’s phone was recording.

Police said a second incident happened before 6 p.m. when a woman, 22, was walking up the same set of stairs.

The second woman said she was also being followed closely by a man acting strangely, and allegedly saw the man point his phone up her skirt with the camera light on.

The man was located and arrested by police.

Brent Atkins, 46, of Toronto has been charged with two counts of voyeurism and two counts of mischief.

He is scheduled to appear at a Toronto court on September 21.