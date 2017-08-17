Ottawa invests $60M to connect Pikangikum First Nation to Ontario power grid

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – The federal government has announced funding to connect the Pikangikum First Nation in northwestern Ontario to the province’s power grid.

The remote community near the Ontario-Manitoba border currently relies on diesel generators for electricity.

Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, says the government will spend up to $60.2 million to build a 117-kilometre power line from Red Lake, Ont., to Pikangikum.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall and is expected to wrap in a year.

A statement from the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, a group of 49 Indigenous communities in northern Ontario, says being connected to the power grid will be healthier and cheaper than relying on generators.

Pikangikum has had to grapple with several suicides in the community, as well as issues with substandard housing.