Stolen vehicle clocked at 140 km/h trying to elude Prince Albert police

The alleged driver of a stolen vehicle reached speeds of 140 km/h in an effort to elude Prince Albert police.

Patrol officers spotted the vehicle early Wednesday heading westbound on 22nd Street East.

Officers said the driver turned onto 27 Street East and came to a stop. The driver then sped off when officers turned on their lights and siren.

Police said the vehicle was driven at a high rate of speed through the city before heading towards Diefenbaker Bridge.

Spike belts were set up on both sides of the bridge, which police said successfully punctured tires on the stolen vehicle.

The driver continued on, reaching speeds of 140 km/h before slowing down to 60 km/h and heading west on the landfill road and continuing on to 15 Street Northwest.

Officers said the driver accelerated to 100 km/h as the vehicle passed the Buckland Fire Hall before losing control and crashing into brush.

Two people then fled on foot.

Police said they seized two 12-gauge shotguns, one which was sawed-off, a .357 Magnum revolver, ammunition, a knife and handcuffs when they searched the vehicle.

A conservation dog was brought in and tracked a man and woman to where they were attempting to hide in grass.

A 21-year-old Big River man is charged with dangerous driving, evading police, possession of stolen property and numerous firearms-related offences.

A 27-year-old Pelican Lake woman is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, breach of a court order and several firearms-related offences.

Both are scheduled to appear Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.