Speeds reach over 100 km/h during Prince Albert police chase

Speeds reached over 100 km/h during a police chase in Prince Albert, Sask.

The chase started when officers responding to a disturbance call early Tuesday morning in the 1000-block of River Road spotted a vehicle leaving a home at a high rate of speed.

The officers followed the vehicle and when they attempted to pull it over, they said the driver went faster in an attempt to get away.

Police ended the chase when speeds reached over 100 km/h.

Officers set up a spike belt just before the Diefenbaker Bridge, which deflated the front tires but did not stop the vehicle.

The driver continued over the bridge at over 100 km/h before coming to a stop in the median just north of the Shellbrook overpass.

Police ordered the driver and passenger out of the vehicle, but they refused and the driver took off in the southbound lane.

The driver then headed west onto the landfill road and came to a stop after going into a ditch.

Officers said they drew their guns and approached the vehicle while ordering the driver and passenger to exit.

When there was no response, officers said they smashed the side windows and arrested two people.

A search turned up a machete and shotgun shells.

A 17-year-old girl is charged with dangerous driving, evading police, carrying a prohibited weapon, carrying prohibited ammunition, and failing to comply with a youth sentence.

A 24-year-old man is charged with carrying a prohibited weapon, carrying prohibited ammunition, four weapon-related charges, and breach of a probation order.

Both are scheduled to appear Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.