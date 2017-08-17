Judge orders woman accused of terror-inspired attack at Canadian Tire to appear in court

TORONTO – A judge has ordered a Toronto-area woman facing terror-related charges in an alleged attack at a Canadian Tire store to appear in court on Monday, by force if necessary.

The order was issued for Rehab Dughmosh after the 32-year-old refused to leave her cell to attend a court hearing via video on Thursday.

The Crown says Dughmosh believes she has said all that she needs to in court.

Dughmosh faces a total of 21 charges, including attempted murder of at least three people for the benefit of or in association with a terrorist group.

Police allege Dughmosh swung a golf club at Canadian Tire employees and a customer on June 3 and threatened them.

They say she then pulled a large knife from under her clothes but store staff pried it out of her hands and restrained her.

Dughmosh pledged her allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group during a previous court appearance.

Video link up for Rehab Dughmosh supposed to Appear from jail. Court just told she refuses to leave jail cell again. They'll ask her again — Marianne Dimain (@MDimainGlobal) August 17, 2017

Dughmosh wants to rep herself,doesn't believe in Can law & refused legal counsel.court has appointed an Amicus (friend of court) for her — Marianne Dimain (@MDimainGlobal) August 17, 2017

Video link back up, Dughmosh has refused to attend court again. Court could use force to make her appear via video today, or pick new date — Marianne Dimain (@MDimainGlobal) August 17, 2017