Judge orders woman accused of terror-inspired attack at Canadian Tire to appear in court
TORONTO – A judge has ordered a Toronto-area woman facing terror-related charges in an alleged attack at a Canadian Tire store to appear in court on Monday, by force if necessary.
The order was issued for Rehab Dughmosh after the 32-year-old refused to leave her cell to attend a court hearing via video on Thursday.
The Crown says Dughmosh believes she has said all that she needs to in court.
READ MORE: ‘I don’t believe in your law’: Toronto woman who pledged allegiance to ISIS charged with terrorism
Dughmosh faces a total of 21 charges, including attempted murder of at least three people for the benefit of or in association with a terrorist group.
Police allege Dughmosh swung a golf club at Canadian Tire employees and a customer on June 3 and threatened them.
READ MORE: ‘I meant to harm those people’: Toronto woman who pledged allegiance to ISIS appears in court
They say she then pulled a large knife from under her clothes but store staff pried it out of her hands and restrained her.
Dughmosh pledged her allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group during a previous court appearance.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.