Toronto woman who pledged allegiance to ISIS charged with terrorism

The RCMP have laid terrorism charges against a 32-year-old Toronto woman charged after a suspect armed with a knife made death threats at a store last month before repeatedly pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Rehab Dughmosh was re-arrested by RCMP investigators and charged with 14 terrorism-related charges Tuesday.

She was previously charged on June 6 with assault, uttering threats to cause death, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts each of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for committing an offence. Dughmosh now faces a total of 21 charges.

READ MORE: ‘I meant to harm those people’: Toronto woman who pledged allegiance to ISIS appears in court

Toronto police responded to a Canadian Tire store at Scarborough’s Cedarbrae Mall, in the Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road area, on June 3 at 5:10 p.m.

Police said a woman walked to the paint section of the store with a golf club and began swinging it at employees and a customer while uttering threats.

A source confirmed to Global News the woman was reportedly wearing a niqab and a bandana adorned with what appeared to be a symbol for IS at the time of the alleged incident.

VIDEO: Woman accused of terror-inspired attack at Scarborough Canadian tire store tries to plead guilty in court. Catherine McDonald reports. (June 26)

Police said employees and customers managed to subdue the woman and contact police, when she pulled a “large knife” out from under her clothing.

The woman was restrained and police said the knife was “pried out of her hand” with the help of another store employee. The employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Another charge Dughmosh faces, which does not relate to the Canadian Tire incident, stems from an incident in April 2016 when she allegedly left Canada in an attempt to enter Syria but only made it as far as Turkey.

READ MORE: Woman wearing ISIS bandana charged in knife incident at Toronto mall: source

Dughmosh reaffirmed her allegiance to ISIS in court Tuesday and told Justice Kimberley Crosbie she intended to plead guilty to the charges. She added she fully understood the charges against her but declined legal assistance because she does not believe in the Canadian justice system.

“Before she pleads guilty she has to make an informed choice and part of that would involve being provided with some disclosure and being able to look at it and review it,” Crown lawyer Howard Piafsky said outside court.

“Then she can make an informed choice about what her options are.”

VIDEO: Woman pledges allegiance to ISIS after knife incident at Scarborough mall (June 6)

The RCMP confirmed its Greater Toronto Area Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) was investigating the incident last month in partnership with Toronto police and there was “no outstanding risk to public safety.”

When asked through an Arabic interpreter on June 26 by Justice Kimberley Crosbie if she was willing to take responsibility and plead guilty, Dughmosh indicated she was.

Tuesday marks Dughmosh’s fourth court appearance since her arrest and the third she has made in person. She waived her right to a bail hearing earlier this month.