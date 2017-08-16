Traffic
August 16, 2017 11:46 pm

Edmonton police investigate man’s death after officers respond to crash in west end

By Online journalist  Global News

Police are investigating after a man died after he was found in an SUV that crashed in west Edmonton on Aug. 16, 2017.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
Police confirmed on Wednesday night that a man found at the west Edmonton scene of a reported crash has died but said neither its major collisions investigation unit or its homicide unit are investigating.

According to police, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash at 183 Street and 62B Avenue at about 1:30 p.m.

It was reported an SUV crashed into a fire hydrant and police found a man inside who was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

A portion of 62B Avenue was shut down for several hours.

A Global News crew at the scene said the SUV appeared to have suffered very little damage and the airbag was not deployed.

A police presence was still visible at the scene well into Wednesday evening.

Police said detectives from the local Edmonton Police Service division are investigating.

