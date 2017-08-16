At least 13 North Atlantic right whales now dead: NOAA

Another North Atlantic right whale has been confirmed to have died, bringing the total number of deaths of the endangered species to at least 13 over the past few months.

The whale was reported to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) about 160 miles east of Cape Cod by the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday, according to Jennifer Goebel with NOAA.

It is the third right whale death in U.S. waters and comes about a week after the 12th death was reported in Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Ten to 12 right whale carcasses have also been found in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Canadian fisheries officials say only approximately 500 right whales still exist in the world, making the deaths even more significant.

“That’s like two-and-a-half per cent of the population, roughly,” Goebel said. “Obviously that’s very concerning, we’re very alarmed by all of these deaths. It does not bode well for the species.”

Goebel said the New England Aquarium identified the whale as #2123, also known as “Couplet,” a reproductive female born in 1991. She has given birth to five calves in the past.

She said officials are still determining a response, whether to tow it into shore or take samples from it out at sea but due to its distance she said they’re dealing with a “weather window” as a storm is approaching.

As of 6 p.m., Goebel said she expects a decision on how to respond will be made by tomorrow.