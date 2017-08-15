Hurricane Gert to bring ‘2- to 3-metre’ waves and rip currents to Nova Scotia

If you’re on Nova Scotia’s Southern or Eastern shore in the coming days, be prepared for a period of intense waves and rip currents as a result of Hurricane Gert.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Nova Scotia. They say while the storm won’t have a direct effect on the province a swell will make its way to the Atlantic Coast of Nova Scotia on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The swell will produce waves breaking to 2 to 3 metres along parts of the coast, and rip currents are likely,” the statement reads.

The swells are expected to start in the tri-county area around noon on Wednesday before spreading east to Cape Breton in the afternoon.

The strongest effects of the storm are expected to follow the same pattern and hitting the area later that afternoon.

The waves will diminish throughout Thursday and into Friday.

Environment Canada recommends that Nova Scotians exercise caution, especially if you’re a swimmer on the beach.