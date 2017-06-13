‘Monsoon’ rain captured on video in New Glasgow, N.S.

A video is making the rounds on Facebook of a “monsoon” that swept quickly across New Glasgow, N.S. on Tuesday afternoon.

The video, posted by Todd Robertson at about 4:30 p.m. AT, shows heavy rain falling in the parking lot of NAPA Auto Parts on Park Street, which Robertson owns. The rain at times reduces visibility and a large amount of water can be seen pouring off the roof.

At that time, Pictou County was under a severe thunderstorm warning issued by Environment Canada with heavy rains as part of the warning.

“I have never seen it like that before in this area,” Robertson told Global News. “Especially the way it started and stopped so fast.”

He said the rain lasted about five minutes.

A spokesperson with Environment Canada said a cell was tracking north of New Glasgow, prompting the warning, before tracking southeastward through Guysborough where a severe thunderstorm watch was issued.

They said based on radar, it was possible the storm could have dropped 40 to 50 millimetres of rain, though no official reports have been received on how much fell. There was also the possibility of strong winds and hail associated with the storm.

The warning in the region has since lifted.

Robertson’s video has since been shared almost 400 times and viewed more than 29,000 times as of 10 p.m.