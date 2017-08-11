Canada
August 11, 2017 7:24 am
Updated: August 11, 2017 7:25 am

Right whale deaths: feds to announce plan to protect endangered mammal

By Staff The Canadian Press

ABOVE: The death toll continues to rise for North Atlantic right whales in Gulf of St. Lawerence.

Federal officials are expected to announce temporary measures to help protect the North Atlantic right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence later Friday.

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Transport Minister Marc Garneau will be in Pointe-du-Chene, N.B., where they are expected to announce measures aimed at preventing further whale deaths.

Ten of the endangered mammals have died in the gulf since early June.

Current estimates place the number of right whales at around 500.

Last week, LeBlanc promised Ottawa would bring “every protection to bear” to protect an bolster the right whale population.

The Fisheries Department has already taken steps to prevent further deaths, including shortening the snow crab season, asking fishermen in the gulf to report any whale sightings, and to voluntarily reduce their boat speed to 10 knots.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

