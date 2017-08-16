Suspect allegedly made hate threats before punching man in Whitby: Durham police

Police are looking to identify a man accused of a hate-related assault against another man in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to Heydenshore Park, near Water Street and South Blair Street, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The 22-year-old victim reported he was approached by another man in a public washroom.

The man allegedly made several hate-related threats towards the victim, before punching him and fleeing on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing 5’11” tall, about 45 to 55 years old, with a medium build, blond messy hair and possibly an earring. At the time, he was wearing a tank top and dark shorts.

Police said the victim, who is Muslim, suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has more information is urged to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1854 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).