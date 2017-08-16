Late-night hosts weigh in on Donald Trump press conference

Late-night hosts took U.S. President Donald Trump to task for his press conference Tuesday where he discussed a variety of issues, including the weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Va., race relations and chief strategist Steve Bannon’s fate.

Many felt Trump’s press conference legitimized white supremacy as he once again placed blame for the weekend’s violence on “both sides,” backtracking on his Monday statement where he denounced the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “repugnant” and “criminals and thugs.”

“What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt?… I think they do,” he also said during the press conference Tuesday, which was supposed to focus on his efforts to enact infrastructure reform.

Stephen Colbert had his monologue written and ready for Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show but after Trump’s presser, he scrapped it last minute.

“Even though many criticized how long it took, the president knew the right thing to do was make a statement on Monday, be clear about who was to blame and then move on to the people’s business,” Colbert said.

He added, “Just kidding. He held a press conference today in what I believe was the seventh circle of Hell.”

During the press conference, Trump criticized the media, saying, “If the press were not fake and were honest, the press would have said what I said was very nice.”

Colbert fired back by saying, “And if you were a better president, you would have said something very nice.”

Colbert also had something to say about Trump’s “both sides” comment which was, “I think there’s blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it, and you don’t have any doubt about it either”

Colbert responded by saying, “The only thing I’m doubting right now is if you’re still going to be president by Friday.”

On Late Night With Seth Meyers, the host made sure the audience was aware that Trump’s comments happened moments before they began filming

“President Donald Trump held a press conference right before we started taping, which means it’s time for ‘Breaking Crazy,’” Meyers said, before describing Trump’s presser as “clinically insane.”

Meyers added: “You know that list of side effects at the end of a pharmaceutical ad? He apparently has all of them.”

“Normally when someone is talking that level of crazy, Batman crashes through the ceiling and punches him,” Meyers joked.

Meyers described Trump as a “bad waitress in a crappy diner who is trying to get fired so she can go to a concert.”

“Congress, isn’t this enough? Cut bait on the president,” Meyers said. “It’s time to let this crazy b**ch go to the concert.”

Jimmy Kimmel’s opening of Jimmy Kimmel Live was also directed at Trump’s Tuesday presser.

“We had so much fun stuff planned for you tonight, we worked on it all day,” Kimmel told his audience on Tuesday. “Then he opened his mouth and all manner of stupid came out.”

“I haven’t screamed at my TV this much since McDreamy died,” he said, calling Trump’s speech “an angry and passionate defence of white supremacists.”

He added: “I’m not joking when I say I would feel more comfortable if Cersei Lannister (Game of Thrones) was running the country at this point.”

Kimmel went on to address his Trump-supporting viewers directly saying, “First of all, I want to say I get it. I really do. You were unhappy with the way things (were) going. You wanted someone to come in and shake things up. You didn’t want business as usual,” he said. “You can dig in like Chris Christie at a hometown buffet, or you can treat the situation like you would if you put Star Wars wallpaper up in the kitchen. ‘Alright, I got caught up. I was excited. I made a mistake and now it needs to go.”

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon made sure his Twitter followers were aware that his show taped before Trump’s press conference.

Note: The Tonight Show taped at 4pm EST, before President Trump's press conference. — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) August 16, 2017

—With files from Kevin Nielsen