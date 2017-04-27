Seth Meyers takes a ‘closer look’ at Donald Trump and his executive orders

Seth Meyers gave U.S. President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office a “Closer Look” last night on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The host mentions that as Trump approaches his 100th day in office, “he is celebrating the number of executive orders he’s signed.”

The White House released a statement “bragging that Trump will have signed 30 executive orders during his first 100 days.”

“Claiming you’ve been a good president just because you signed a lot of executive orders makes no sense,” the Late Night host said. “But don’t just take it from me, take it from this guy,” he added before playing clip after clip of Trump essentially calling Barack Obama lazy for taking action without Congress.

“He goes around signing all these executive orders. It’s a basic disaster… He doesn’t want to work too hard, he wants to go back and play golf,” Trump said of Obama in the clips.

In one of the clips Trump said that Obama made executive orders “because he couldn’t get anyone to agree to them, he starts signing them like they’re butter.”

“It is at this point like a law of physics. For every Trump action, there is an equal and opposite Trump clip,” Meyers said.

“I swear if Trump said the bathroom was down the hall and to the right, I’m sure we would find an old clip of it” Meyers said and went back as far as 1992 when Trump had a cameo in the movie Home Alone 2.

