The Good News: Capt. Jack Sparrow visits children’s hospital, Soup Nazi serves up to support B.C. wildfire victims
Tragic news was top of mind from Charlottesville to Barcelona and beyond this week. But these heartwarming stories were the ones that really got you talking (and sharing!), and with good reason.
1. Johnny Depp visits B.C. Children’s Hospital dressed as Capt. Jack Sparrow
In a Global News exclusive, Johnny Depp spent several hours visiting patients at B.C. Children’s Hospital, never once breaking character as Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean. As one hospital employee said, “He was never Johnny Depp, he was always Jack Sparrow.”
You took this story mega viral, with more than 330,000 shares/likes/comments so far: 113,000 of which came from just three posts (on Global News, Global BC, and Meanwhile in Canada).
2. Carat in a carrot: missing ring found in garden 13 years later
Have you ever lost something, thinking it was long gone? Well, 84-year-old Mary Grams lost her engagement ring while gardening in September 2004. “I cried for days,” she said.
But more than 13 years later, the ring miraculously turned up — in Grams’s old garden near Edmonton. Her son Brian now lives on the farm.
“My wife was digging carrots for supper, and I guess she came up with a carrot that had something on it,” Brian Grams explained.
More than 21,000 of you shared/liked/commented on this unique lost and found tale. Here’s what some Global News readers had to say.
3. Seinfeld’s ‘Soup Nazi’ serves up in New Westminster to support B.C. wildfire victims
Here’s a good story about a “nazi in the news.” The actor who played the “Soup Nazi” on one of the most popular episodes of Seinfeld served up soup at a New Westminster deli in support of people who’ve been affected by the B.C. wildfires.
With more than 36,000 shares/likes/comments (and counting!) you were definitely feeling the warmth of this gesture, if not the warmth of the soup! It was also a top post on the r/canada subreddit.
In true “Soup Nazi” fashion, some readers noted that they didn’t get any soup!
All proceeds from the soup sales will go to support people who’ve been affected by the ongoing B.C. wildfire situation.
4. Toronto man’s fairy tale tree brings joy to community
A Brampton, Ont. man has managed to breathe new life into a dead tree.
“I got concerned that the whole tree would come down on the house so we had to take it down,” Billy Watterson said.
He was left with a seven-foot stump. So he turned it into a tree house of sorts.
“It’s a great addition to the neighbourhood, it’s just wonderful,” a neighbour said. “Used to be just a great big tree and he’s worked really hard to make it come to life, to a little special village.”
More than 7,700 people shared/liked/commented on this tale of a unique treehouse art, including a neighbour!
5. Teen gets job after Toronto officer buys him clothes he allegedly tried to steal
And finally: An 18-year-old was caught allegedly stealing clothes for a job interview. The Toronto police officer bought him the very same clothes, so that he’d still have something to wear to the interview and the teenager got the job.
This form of community policing resonated with more than 5,500 readers: 4,700 shares/likes/comments came from one post alone.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.