Seinfeld’s ‘Soup Nazi’ to serve up in New Westminster to support B.C. wildfire victims

The actor who played the “Soup Nazi” on one of the most popular episodes of Seinfeld is set to serve up at a New Westminster deli in support of people who’ve been affected by the B.C. wildfires.

Danny Thomas will serve soup at the Greens and Beans Deli at 143 East Columbia Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Facebook event.

All proceeds from soup sales will go to support people who’ve been affected by the ongoing B.C. wildfire situation.

Thomas appeared as the Soup Nazi in a Season 7 episode of the popular comedy series.

In the episode, he played the uptight owner of a soup stand where customers had to order in a disciplined manner or risk being banned altogether.

If customers messed up, he would exclaim, “No soup for you!”

In one exchange, the character Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) told the Soup Nazi that he looked like Al Pacino, then imitated the actor.

The Soup Nazi subsequently banned Elaine for a year.

This isn’t the first time that Thomas has helped at fundraisers in New Westminster.

In 2012, he served up soup at Greens and Beans Deli in support of junior and Intermediate A lacrosse teams, as part of a “Soup for our Bellies” fundraiser, The Royal City Record reported.

But the Soup Nazi isn’t Thomas’ only role. He has also starred in films such as Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and he played a Saddam Hussein lookalike on Arrested Development.

Thomas will be a guest on Global News Weekend Morning BC on Saturday.