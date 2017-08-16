Brampton man’s fairy tale tree brings joy to community

BRAMPTON — In the heart of Brampton a tree no longer grows, and yet, its roots reach deep down into the community.

“I got concerned that the whole tree would come down on the house so we had to take it down,” Billy Watterson said.

He was left with a seven-foot stump. So he turned it into a tree house of sorts.

“It’s just taken off, I can’t believe the reaction,” he said.

The fairy tale cottage has a crimson coloured door with matching window shutters, a roof, chimney and a functioning light inside.

“It’s a great addition to the neighbourhood, it’s just wonderful,” neighbour Judy Kovacs said. “Used to be just a great big tree and he’s worked really hard to make it come to life, to a little special village.”

From the number of people who stop to snap a photograph, you would think magic lives inside.

We take you to "Haywoods Hollow" tonight on @globalnewsto. (Because we could all use a little fairy dust in our lives…) pic.twitter.com/HYoZ3M0xOw Story continues below — Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) August 16, 2017

“It’s an incredible piece of art,” said one man, who plans to return with his children.

“Two ladies stopped, a mail lady stopped and another guy stopped his truck,” Watterson said.

“It’s unbelievable the response and I’m glad so many people are getting pleasure of it.”

Watterson said he never imagined the little fairy tale cottage he dreamed up would grow to become such a treasure, but neighbours say it’s now carved into their community.

Several have even contributed items, like a door knocker and a tiny fairy figurine.

Many neighbours even weighed in when it came to naming the fairy cottage.

Watterson ran a contest and got 40 submissions with names ranging from “Mr. Donald Stump” to “Old Man Wrinkley’s house.”

In the end, “Haywoods Hollow” won out.

Wait til you meet the man behind the tree.. he's becoming a bit of a celebrity. Tonight on @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/G0jXWeJX3p — Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) August 16, 2017

Watterson is overwhelmed by the joy his labour of love is bringing to Brampton.

“Three little kids got out of a van to get their picture taken,” he said. “The youngest one, she said to me before she left, ‘is there a gnome that lives there?’ And I said ‘I think there’s at least one,’ so it’s inspiring their wee imagination.”