Riders acquire quarterback Vernon Adams from the Als

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired quarterback Vernon Adams from the Montreal Alouettes on Tuesday morning.

The Riders sent national defensive back Tevaughn Campbell and a third round selection in the 2018 draft for Adams.

Last year, during his rookie season, Adams completed 42 of 75 passes for 575 yards and four touchdowns in his three starts.

Adams played collegiately for the Orgeon Ducks.

The 24-year-old quarterback has dressed in all seven games for the Als this season, rushing for nine yards and one touchdown.