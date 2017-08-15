Health Minister to speak about changes coming to Manitoba nurses during healthcare overhaul

The province will be sharing how nursing positions could be impacted as part of its massive overhaul to Manitoba’s healthcare system Tuesday morning.

A release from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA), said Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen will speak at 11 a.m. on the “nursing labour adjustment process” leading up to the first phase of the healthcare changes.

This comes a day after the province announced the healthcare overhaul will require $19.9 million for renovations taking place over the next 27 months.

In April, the province said it would be closing the emergency room at Concordia Hospital and converting emergency room’s at Victoria Hospital and Seven Oaks into Urgent Care facilities.

Misericordia Urgent Care Centre is also closing down.

To help, additional capacity is being created at St. Boniface, Grace and Health Sciences Centre to handle higher patient intake.

Health officials have previously said they’re confident there would be positions for any staff who want to stay within the WRHA.

But they also noted Monday there would be ‘disrpution.’