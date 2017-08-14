Winnipeg hospital renovations to cost $19.9 M

WINNIPEG – A massive overhaul to Winnipeg’s emergency room system will first require a cash injection of $19.9 million.

The Winnipeg Regional Health authority said renovations, to take place over the next 27 months, are needed at several hospitals to accommodate changes announced earlier this year.

In April the province said it would be closing the emergency room at Concordia Hospital and converting ER’s at Victoria Hospital and Seven Oaks into Urgent Care facilities.

Misericordia Urgent Care Centre is also closing down.

To help, additional capacity is being created at St. Boniface, Grace and HSC to handle higher patient intake.

On Monday the WRHA announced the first phase would include expansion at the Health Sciences Centre as well as minor renovations at St. Boniface.

Deer Lodge Centre will also be getting additional rooms.