Canada
August 15, 2017 8:14 am
Updated: August 15, 2017 8:15 am

Damage estimated at $120K in King George house fire

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The cause of a fire that caused $120,000 in damage to a King George neighbourhood home remains under investigation.

Tyler Schroeder / Global News
A A

Damage is estimated at $120,000 after a house fire Monday afternoon in the King George neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called to 1134 Ave. K North at 4:15 p.m. CT for a report of smoke coming from the rear of the home.

READ MORE: Damage estimated at $400K after fire at Living Skies Limousine

They arrived to find a fire in the basement.

The fire was brought under control in 35 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

READ MORE: Damage estimate at $325K in Saskatoon house fire

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator has yet to determine the cause of the fire but has confirmed it started in the basement.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Avenue K North
Avenue K North House Fire
Avenue K North Saskatoon
Fire
House Fire
King George
King George House Fire
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon house fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News