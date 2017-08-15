Damage estimated at $120K in King George house fire
Damage is estimated at $120,000 after a house fire Monday afternoon in the King George neighbourhood.
Firefighters were called to 1134 Ave. K North at 4:15 p.m. CT for a report of smoke coming from the rear of the home.
They arrived to find a fire in the basement.
The fire was brought under control in 35 minutes.
No injuries have been reported.
A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator has yet to determine the cause of the fire but has confirmed it started in the basement.
