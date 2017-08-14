Damage estimated at $400K after fire at Living Skies Limousine

Damage is estimated at $400,000 after a fire at Living Skies Limousine.

An employee of the Saskatoon-based company called 911 just before 8:25 p.m. CT on Sunday to report a car engine fire.

Crews arrived at 822A 48th St. East to find the limousine was inside a parking garage and efforts by the employee to put out the fire were unsuccessful.

Additional firefighters were called in and the fire was brought under control in 12 minutes.

Three limousines were damaged by fire. Two other vehicles and the building suffered smoke damage.

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator has yet to determine the cause of the fire.