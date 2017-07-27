Damage estimate at $325K in Saskatoon house fire

Damage is estimated at $325,000 after an early morning fire in Saskatoon.

The blaze at 1317 2nd Ave. N. happened just after midnight on Thursday.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flame coming from the back of the house.

Everyone in the house had already evacuated and people were also evacuated from a neighbouring home that was exposed to the fire.

Attack lines were laid and crews quickly brought the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.