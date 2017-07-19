Canada
Arson cause of three early morning Saskatoon fires

An investigator has determined arson is behind three early morning fires in Saskatoon.

Arson has been determined to be the cause of three early morning fires in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Fire Department crews were called to a home at 13 Maxwell Cres. at 4:35 a.m. CT on Wednesday for multiple reports of a garage fire.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flame coming from a double garage.

A quick exterior attack brought the blaze under control in 18 minutes. Damage to the garage, which had a truck inside, is estimated at $50,000.

The fire also involved a fence and shed at the home next door. Damage is estimated at $7,000.

Firefighters also found a small smoldering fire behind a garage at a nearby home, with damage estimated at $2,000.

No injuries were reported.

