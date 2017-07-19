Arson cause of three early morning Saskatoon fires

Arson has been determined to be the cause of three early morning fires in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Fire Department crews were called to a home at 13 Maxwell Cres. at 4:35 a.m. CT on Wednesday for multiple reports of a garage fire.

READ MORE: Careless disposal of smoking material cause of Saskatoon apartment fire

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flame coming from a double garage.

A quick exterior attack brought the blaze under control in 18 minutes. Damage to the garage, which had a truck inside, is estimated at $50,000.

The fire also involved a fence and shed at the home next door. Damage is estimated at $7,000.

READ MORE: Worker injured at Saskatoon house where fire put out

Firefighters also found a small smoldering fire behind a garage at a nearby home, with damage estimated at $2,000.

No injuries were reported.