Arson cause of three early morning Saskatoon fires
Arson has been determined to be the cause of three early morning fires in Saskatoon.
Saskatoon Fire Department crews were called to a home at 13 Maxwell Cres. at 4:35 a.m. CT on Wednesday for multiple reports of a garage fire.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flame coming from a double garage.
A quick exterior attack brought the blaze under control in 18 minutes. Damage to the garage, which had a truck inside, is estimated at $50,000.
The fire also involved a fence and shed at the home next door. Damage is estimated at $7,000.
Firefighters also found a small smoldering fire behind a garage at a nearby home, with damage estimated at $2,000.
No injuries were reported.
