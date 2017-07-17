Worker injured at Saskatoon house where fire put out

A plumbing contractor working at a house in Saskatoon’s City Park neighbourhood reported a fire had ignited from work being conducted on Monday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received the call at around 11:12 a.m. CT and responded to the 700-block of 4th Avenue North.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the rear of the one-storey home.

The blaze was brought under control by fire crews within 11 minutes of the initial 911 call.

An employee working on site received minor injuries to his left hand and arm. He was assessed by EMS personnel at the scene.

Although the blaze was limited to the area of origin, the house sustained smoke damage estimated at $10,000.

The fire department said an investigator determined the cause to be accidental in nature.

No one else was inside the home.