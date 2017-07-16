Pilot Butte community members rally to support couple who watched their home burn down

The whole town of Pilot Butte is feeling the weight of loss after a house belonging to Dale and Wanda Hanson was destroyed by fire.

Fire crews spent hours on scene but were powerless to save the home.

The Hansons watched helplessly as their home of over 30 years burned down. They lost everything in the fire, including their new puppy.

“The family had been in the house and left to go to the ball game, neighbours spotted it, by the time we got here it was fully engulfed,” Pilot Butte Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Dell said.

“It’s not often we see a house go that bad and that fast.”

“Makes me think what would I do if it was my house. Makes me think twice,” neighbour Dale Banks said.

Crews were able to keep the intense blaze from spreading to neighbouring homes.

Fire officials aren’t sure how and where the fire started.

The family didn’t want to do an interview at this time, but one of Dale and Wanda’s daughters told Global News that losing the family home is devastating — their eight grandchildren spent many weekends here and generations of memories burned inside the house.

“It’s very heartbreaking to see something like this happen in such a small town,” friend Mike Hozempa said.

The house was still smoldering when a Go Fund Me page was created. Other fundraisers, Facebook pages and drop off locations were set up to help the Hansons move forward.

Family members said they are overwhelmed with the support they are receiving from the community.

“You got to pull together and help each other out, I mean they just lost everything right. So we will help out in anyway we can,” Hozempa said.