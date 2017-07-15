Fire crews fight serious blaze in Pilot Butte, Sask.

A major fire has destroyed a house in the community of Pilot Butte, Sask., about 20 km east of Regina.

Details are thin as fire crews are still on scene. It started at around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon at a house in the 400-block of 4th Avenue.

Fire crews from Pilot Butte, White City and Balgonie responded.

There is no word yet on whether there have been any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

More details to come…