Homes evacuated due to natural gas leak in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge neighbourhood

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a natural gas leak in the Stonebridge neighbourhood on Sunday.

The 911 call came in at around 3 p.m. CT.

Fire crews arrived at 1220 Pringle Way and found a trenching machine that had struck a natural gas line in the rear of a multi-family complex.

Crews assessed wind conditions and began evacuating 10 homes that were in the path of the escaping gas.

SaskEnergy was able to stop the leak within 45 minutes.

Once the gas flow was stopped, people from the evacuated homes were allowed back in.