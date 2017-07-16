Canada
July 16, 2017 7:41 pm
Updated: July 16, 2017 7:51 pm

Homes evacuated due to natural gas leak in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge neighbourhood

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to a natural gas leak in the Stonebridge neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon.

Brice Perkins / Global News
A A

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a natural gas leak in the Stonebridge neighbourhood on Sunday.

The 911 call came in at around 3 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters extinguish car fire

Fire crews arrived at 1220 Pringle Way and found a trenching machine that had struck a natural gas line in the rear of a multi-family complex.

Firefighters were called to a natural gas leak in the Stonebridge neighbourhood on Sunday.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

Crews assessed wind conditions and began evacuating 10 homes that were in the path of the escaping gas.

SaskEnergy was able to stop the leak within 45 minutes.

Once the gas flow was stopped, people from the evacuated homes were allowed back in.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Evacuation
Natural Gas
Natural Gas Leak
Pringle Way
Safety
Saskatoon Fire Department
SaskEnergy
Stonebridge
Trenching Machine

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News