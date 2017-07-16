Saskatoon firefighters extinguish car fire

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire just south of the city on Sunday.

The blaze was reported at around 1:55 a.m. CT.

Firefighters arrived on Hodgson Road where a 1993 Buick LeSabre was engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished within minutes, however, the car was destroyed.

No one was inside the vehicle.

The fire department ensured there were no other hazards remaining, and the scene was left under the control of RCMP.