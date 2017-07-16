Canada
July 16, 2017 1:17 pm
Updated: July 16, 2017 1:24 pm

Saskatoon firefighters extinguish car fire

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire on Hodgson Road on Sunday.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied
A A

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire just south of the city on Sunday.

The blaze was reported at around 1:55 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Fire damages multi-residential building under construction in Stonebridge

Firefighters arrived on Hodgson Road where a 1993 Buick LeSabre was engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished within minutes, however, the car was destroyed.

No one was inside the vehicle.

The fire department ensured there were no other hazards remaining, and the scene was left under the control of RCMP.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blaze
Buick LeSabre
Hodgson Road
Sask RCMP
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon Firefighters
Vehicle Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News