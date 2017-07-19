Canada
Careless disposal of smoking material cause of Saskatoon apartment fire

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Damage estimated at $50,000 in Saskatoon apartment fire caused by the careless disposal of smoking material.

A fire at a Saskatoon apartment building in Silverwood Heights on Tuesday evening was caused by the careless disposal of smoking material.

Firefighters arrived at the building at 251 Russell Road at around 7:15 p.m. CT to find smoke and flame coming from a third-storey balcony.

An exterior fire attack was started and crews entered the apartment to make sure everyone was out.

The remaining units on the floor were also evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze.

It was brought under control in 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator estimated damage to the exterior of the building and the interior of the unit at $50,000.

