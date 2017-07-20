Canada
July 20, 2017
Updated: July 20, 2017 10:09 am

Fire destroys new condo development in Martensville, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Raw video of a fire in Martensville, Sask., that destroyed a newly built four-unit condo development.

A newly built condo development in Martensville, Sask., has been destroyed by fire.

Firefighters were called to the four-unit condo on Par Hill Drive early Thursday morning.

They arrived to find the building and an extension engulfed in flames.

The building was vacant at the time.

Early estimates from the Martensville Fire Department pegs the damage at $1 million.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

