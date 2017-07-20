Fire destroys new condo development in Martensville, Sask.

A newly built condo development in Martensville, Sask., has been destroyed by fire.

Firefighters were called to the four-unit condo on Par Hill Drive early Thursday morning.

They arrived to find the building and an extension engulfed in flames.

The building was vacant at the time.

Early estimates from the Martensville Fire Department pegs the damage at $1 million.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.