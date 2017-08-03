Crime
August 3, 2017
Updated: August 3, 2017 10:55 am

7 recent fires in Saskatoon and area likely connected: police

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

A fire at a new condo development in Martensville, Sask., on July 20, 217 is one of seven recent fires in Saskatoon and area deemed to be arson.

Saskatoon police investigators said a number of recent fires deemed to be arson are likely connected.

Five of the fires took place in April and the other two happened in July, including one in Martensville on July 20.

The April fires were on the same day in the same Saskatoon neighbourhood.

Saskatoon Crime Stoppers said two of the April fires and the July fires targeted the same construction company.

The other three April fires targeted a second company.

Crime Stoppers said on top of the damage, the fires put people’s lives at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

