Fire damages multi-residential building under construction in Stonebridge

A multi-unit residential building under construction in Stonebridge was heavily damaged by an overnight fire.

Multiple 911 calls were received by the Saskatoon Fire Department at around 3:40 a.m. CT on Friday reporting the fire at 115 Veltkamp Crescent.

Crews arrived to find the structure, which was in the framing stages, fully involved in flame.

Firefighters began a defensive attack and brought the fire under control in just under 45 minutes.

A nearby home was evacuated for a short time.

Homes on both the east and west side of the structure sustained exterior damage along with a vehicle parked on the west side of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

A fire investigator has yet to determine the cause of the fire.