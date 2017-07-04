Fire destroys Cumberland House, Sask. parish hall

One of the oldest buildings in Cumberland House, Sask., has been destroyed by fire.

The fire at the parish hall happened late in the afternoon of July 1.

Cumberland House RCMP and firefighters arrived to find the building partially engulfed in smoke and flames.

The fire then advanced quickly and attempts to put out the fire were unsuccessful.

Crews directed their firefighting efforts to stop the fire from spreading.

The building, which reportedly dates back to 1892, was a total loss.

No injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Cumberland House is approximately 430 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.