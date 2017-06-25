Canada
Fire devastates Loon Lake Golf Club

The clubhouse at Loon Lake Golf Club was lost to fire on Sunday morning.

A golf course in Saskatchewan lost its clubhouse and pro shop to fire this weekend.

The Loon Lake Golf Club posted via Facebook on Sunday to let everyone know about the damage done by the blaze.

“With saddened hearts we at the Loon Lake Golf and Country Club would like to let everyone know that we lost our beautiful clubhouse and pro-shop due to a fire in the early morning hours of Sunday,” the post read.

“We will keep everyone posted on what we will be doing next.”

The nine-hole course is not in service. As of now, Meadow Lake Golf Course is honouring all Loon Lake Golf Club memberships.

The village of Loon Lake is approximately 270 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

