32-year-old faces stunting charges after vehicle caught going 167 km/h

A 32-year-old woman from Halifax County is facing a stunting charge after Nova Scotia RCMP say they clocked a vehicle traveling along highway 104 at 167 km/h.
Police caught the vehicle in the Salt Springs portion of the highway shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday where it was travelling 57 km over the speed limit.
The woman was charged with stunting, an automatic charge that comes into effect if a vehicle is recorded going at least 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Stunting also carries with it a $2,422.50 fine.
Additionally, the driver had her license suspended for seven days and the vehicle was seized.
