August 14, 2017 11:08 am
Updated: August 14, 2017 11:14 am

32-year-old faces stunting charges after vehicle caught going 167 km/h

A 32-year-old woman is facing a stunting charge after a vehicle was clocked at 162 km/h on a Nova Scotia highway

A 32-year-old woman from Halifax County is facing a stunting charge after Nova Scotia RCMP say they clocked a vehicle traveling along highway 104 at 167 km/h.

Police caught the vehicle in the Salt Springs portion of the highway shortly after 11:00 a.m. on  Sunday where it was travelling 57 km over the speed limit.

The woman was charged with stunting, an automatic charge that comes into effect if a vehicle is recorded going at least 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Stunting also carries with it a $2,422.50 fine.

Additionally, the driver had her license suspended for seven days and the vehicle was seized.

