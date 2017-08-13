5-year-old child dies following ATV accident in Nova Scotia

A five-year-old child is dead following an ATV crash in Scotch Hill, N.S.

Pictou County District RCMP said they were called to a report of a youth-model ATV roll-over shortly after noon on Sunday. The child was found pinned underneath the ATV in a wooded area on Scotch Hill Road.

The child was removed and taken to hospital by Emergency Health Services but was pronounced dead a short time later.

An RCMP collision analyst is looking into the incident and the investigation is ongoing.