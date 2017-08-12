Lake Country interface fire breaks out late Saturday afternoon

Firefighters hit an interface fire quickly that broke out in Lake Country late Saturday afternoon.

Lake Country Fire Chief Steve Windsor said the fire was in mop up stage by 7 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service reported air tankers that had been called in to fight the blaze were called off at around 6:30 p.m.

One outbuilding was lost to the flames.

Just saw big fire start in Lake Country, right on HWY 97. Steer clear! #lakecountry #okanagan pic.twitter.com/lYlOQUQyWZ — Startup Vernon (@startupvernon) August 13, 2017

The fire lit up at Highway 97 and Lodge Road, near the Husky gas station.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions at the Winfield Shopping Mall at 10051 Highway 97.

Traffic is being diverted to Bottom Wood Lake Mall.

The fire is estimated to have grown to two hectares.

Various municipal fire halls were called in to help.

The BC Wildfire Service sent crews and air support to the scene.