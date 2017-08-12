SUV driver in life-threatening condition after crash into bus in Markham: police
A A
A male driver is in life-threatening condition after police say his SUV crashed into a bus in Markham.
A York Regional Police spokesman told Global News officers were called to Major MacKenzie Drive East near Warden Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
The spokesman said the vehicle crashed into an empty bus. He said the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers closed Major Mackenzie Drive East between Warden Avenue and the Angus Glen Community Centre for the investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.