SUV driver in life-threatening condition after crash into bus in Markham: police

A male driver is in life-threatening condition after police say his SUV crashed into a bus in Markham.

A York Regional Police spokesman told Global News officers were called to Major MacKenzie Drive East near Warden Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Road closure-Mjr Mack Dr E from Warden to Angus Glen Comm Centre, Markham Closed as a result of collision SUV into a bus. 1driver to hosp. — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) August 12, 2017

The spokesman said the vehicle crashed into an empty bus. He said the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers closed Major Mackenzie Drive East between Warden Avenue and the Angus Glen Community Centre for the investigation.