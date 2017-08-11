Police arrest three; charged in connection with stolen vehicle, loaded firearm and ammunition

On Thursday night, police received a call about a suspected impaired driver in the 1100 block of Angus Street.

Upon arriving, police discovered the vehicle was actually stolen. While trying to arrest the three occupants of the vehicle, one ran from the scene but was apprehended. The others were arrested without incident.

Twenty-year-old Joseph Nicholas Littlecrow, twenty-two-year-old Jamie Rae Munroe and twenty-three-year-old Denise Kelly Rale Cote, are all charged with careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition in a motor vehicle.

Littlecrow is also charged with driving while ability impaired, and refusing to provide a Breathalyzer test. Munroe is also charged with resisting arrest.

Littlecrow and Cote make their court appearances Friday, and Munroe makes his on Monday.