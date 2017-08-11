Shooting victim Saskatoon’s 3rd homicide of 2017

Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s third homicide of 2017 after a man who was shot last month died from his injuries.

The 27-year-old man died late Thursday morning at Royal University Hospital from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

His name has not been released.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect were not known to each other.

The shooting happened on the morning of July 22 in the 2300-block of 33rd Street West.

Police were looking for a black Nissan Titan with a black bumper that may have been involved in the shooting.

The truck, with three men inside, was seen leaving the area heading westbound in an alley.

The Saskatoon Police Service major crimes section and forensic identification, along with the coroner’s office, continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.