Saskatoon police find truck connected to Tyler Applegate homicide

Saskatoon police have seized a pickup truck believed to be connected to the shooting death of 27-year-old Tyler Applegate.

The father of five was shot on the morning of July 22 in the 2300-block of 33rd Street West.

READ MORE: Shooting victim Saskatoon’s 3rd homicide of 2017

He was taken off life support last Thursday, according to family.

Police have since located the black Nissan Titan truck seen leaving the area with three male occupants.

A patrol officer found the vehicle with no one inside and members of the Forensic Identification Section combed it for evidence.

The truck was reported stolen out of Prince Albert, Sask., according to police.

Officers believe the deceased and the suspect were not known to each other.

No arrests have been made.

READ MORE: Prince Albert death called suspicious by police

An investigation is ongoing, involving major crime and forensic identification officers, along with the officer of the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information should contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.