Trans Mountain Pipeline is not in B.C.’s best interest says BC NDP government

The Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project is not in B.C.’s best interest says the BC NDP government.

B.C.’s Attorney General David Eby, along with Environment Minister George Heyman made the announcement on Thursday at a press conference.

“We are committed to use every tool to defend B.C.’s coast [from] threat of tanker traffic,” said Heyman.

“Our government made it clear that a seven-fold increase in heavy oil tankers in the Vancouver harbour is not in B.C.’s best interests. Not for our economy, our environment, or thousands of existing jobs.”

The government has hired former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Berger as an external counsel to government and will look to have B.C. as an intervenor in Kinder Morgan hearings.

Eby said Berger will provide legal advice on the options for participation in legal challenges and hearings are scheduled to begin in federal court later this fall.

“This path will be challenging but we are willing to step up,” said Heyman, adding they will continue to hold Kinder Morgan plans to the highest standards.

They also announced the province will continue to consult with First Nations, including potential impacts to Aboriginal rights and title

“Going forward we will be reviewing policies to outline how our government expects to further meet our commitments to First Nations as well as to all British Columbians with regard to defending our air, land and water,” said Heyman. “This policy review will clarify government policy for decision-makers as they evaluate future permits and work plans.”

The controversial Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project has already been approved by Ottawa, the former B.C. government, and the National Energy Board (NEB).

While campaigning, Premier John Horgan vowed to fight the expansion project, but wouldn’t say how.

In late May, Horgan said he will take the legal route to block the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Speaking on CKNW, Horgan said the NDP and Greens are on solid legal footing in trying to stop the project, which he said has ignored the rights of B.C. First Nations.

“The Tsleil-waututh and Squamish First Nations are adamantly opposed to this. They have rights and title as a result of the Tsilhqot’in decision, Mr. Trudeau knows that and, as Mr. Weaver said, we had an expectation that [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau was going to respect that,” Horgan said in May.

However, Attorney General David Eby later said the government would not deliberately stall permits for the project, over concerns it could land them in court.

Instead the government could ensure permits require that construction be done in a manner that cuts the risk of spills, protects the environment, and ensures effective cleanup, Eby said.

Trudeau has reiterated his support for the pipeline, and Alberta NDP Premier Rachel Notley said provinces cannot stop federal projects.

The $6.8 billion-dollar Kinder Morgan expansion will expand the existing 1,150-kilometre pipeline between Alberta and Burnaby.

The proposal was first put forward in 2013.

In 2016, the National Energy Board approved the expansion, subject to 157 conditions.

The proposal will involve 980 kilometres of new pipeline, 12 new pump stations, and 20 new tanks.

The new line will carry heavier oil known as bitumen diluted with a chemical condensate, pumping close to 900,000 barrels a day. This would almost triple its current capacity.

With files from Estefania Duran, Simon Little and The Canadian Press