BC NDP and Greens to push legal challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline

But Horgan said the NDP and Greens are on solid legal footing in trying to stop the project, which he said has ignored the rights of B.C. First Nations.

“The Tsleil-waututh and Squamish First Nations are adamantly opposed to this. They have rights and title as a result of the Tsilhqot’in decision, Mr. Trudeau knows that and, as Mr. Weaver said, we had an expectation that Mr. Trudeau was going to respect that,” Horgan said.

“It appears, at this point, he’s not. We want to talk through that and hear quite clearly from the federal government why it is that they’re ignoring these aspects of rights and title.”

READ MORE: Clark to call Legislature back in June, would remain as Opposition Leader if defeated

The landmark 2014 Tsilhqot’in decision in the Supreme Court of Canada affirmed aboriginal title to large swaths of traditional territory in B.C., a province in which treaties have not been settled for the majority of the land.

While the court found those rights weren’t absolute, it ruled if they are to be infringed, the government must prove it consulted First Nations adequately, and that it was for a “compelling and substantial” goal “in the public interest.”

The pipeline project has already earned approval from the National Energy Board, the federal government, and the province of B.C.

Horgan said he will lay out the details of the proposed legal challenge more clearly in the coming weeks.

“We’re going to be working with the Attorney General’s ministry once we form a government to lay that out for the public.”

On Tuesday, the NDP and Greens announced the details of their alliance, which included language pledging to “employ every tool” to block the project.

The parties also said that multipronged offensive would include using the permitting process to hold up construction of the expansion from Edmonton to Burnaby.