2 geese at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth dead after being hit by car: police

Halifax Regional Police say two of the geese at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth have died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

In a news release, police said at approximately 5:50 p.m. a male driving westbound on Prince Albert Road was driving by the pond as the geese were crossing the street.

Police said the man did not see the geese and hit three of them.

One of the geese died at the scene, HRP said, while a second died after being taken to the vet. The third continued and swam to the island in the pond. Volunteers are monitoring its condition.

According to police, witnesses at the scene said speed was not a factor.

So sad to hear about our #Dartmouth geese. They're some of our most popular residents.

Be mindful out there. This is a busy crossing for all pic.twitter.com/bQMySlualo — Darren Fisher (@DarrenFisherNS) August 9, 2017

No charges have been laid.