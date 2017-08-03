Wildlife group claims 2 Canada geese impaled with arrows near Toronto a case of animal abuse

At least two Canada geese have been found alive with arrows sticking through their bodies north of Toronto.

The pair of geese were spotted by a Cumberland Beach resident on Lake Couchiching, just north of Orillia. Some residents reported seeing one of the geese with an arrow sticking out of its body as early as May.

The Orillia Fish and Game Conservation Club (OFGCC) was able to trap one of the birds on July 31 and take it to a local wildlife shelter.

The second bird was captured on Tuesday by a group of residents, who also transported the injured goose to the same shelter in Pefferlaw, Ont.

Doctors at Shades of Hope Wildlife Rescue operated on both birds.

“They were feisty,” shelter representative Aaron Quattrociocchi said, describing the birds as undernourished but mobile.

The first goose was found with an arrow sticking straight through its body. The animal underwent surgery to repair a punctured lung and to close the wounds. Quattrociocchi said the arrow just missed the bird’s spine.

The bird also suffered cardiac arrest while on the operating table but was revived.

It remains unclear if the bird will be able to fly again as part of its wing was also damaged by the arrow.

The second goose was found with an arrow through its back and exiting its breast. That bird also underwent successful surgery and should make a full recovery within a couple of weeks.

Quattrociocchi reported that second bird was found with two bullets lodged in its body. The bullets appeared to have been from a previous incident and could not be removed because they were located in sensitive areas.

The president of the OFGCC called the incident “inhumane” and believes the injuries suffered by the geese were likely caused by a resident fed up with the birds being on their property.

“The conservationists in the area are upset,” Gord Pye said. “There are many ways to dissuade geese from coming on their lawns.”

Hunting season for birds and fowl does not open until September.

“We would like to see whoever is responsible charged,” he said.

Pye told Global News that the local game warden, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ontario Provincial Police have been notified. The OFGCC is urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

The OPP could not confirm if officers were investigating the incident at the time of writing.

Local media reported the Ministry of Natural Resources had forwarded details of the incident to the Canadian Wildlife Service.